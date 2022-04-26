Hans from Canada is looking for a woman to look after his alpacas

15 years ago, Hans worked in the wider world. When choosing between Africa and Canada, the trained engineer chose the latter, and to this day has not regretted even a second of this choice. After three years in the city, the 63-year-old created his own paradise in the form of an animal and self-sufficient farm with alpacas, llamas, horses and sheep. In this animal environment, Hans only finds a suitable lover. He wants to find them in the new season of “Bauer Sucht Frau International”. You can learn more about Hans in the video above.