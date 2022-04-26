Hans from Canada is looking for a woman to look after his alpacas

RTL>Broadcast>Real life>
April 26, 2022
Hans runs an animal and self-sufficient farm
15 years ago, Hans worked in the wider world. When choosing between Africa and Canada, the trained engineer chose the latter, and to this day has not regretted even a second of this choice. After three years in the city, the 63-year-old created his own paradise in the form of an animal and self-sufficient farm with alpacas, llamas, horses and sheep. In this animal environment, Hans only finds a suitable lover. He wants to find them in the new season of “Bauer Sucht Frau International”. You can learn more about Hans in the video above.
Hans is looking for a woman to marry
- Region: Ontario, Canada
- Function: Animal and self-sufficient farm; 3 Alpacas, 2 Lamas, 2 Horses, 2 Donkeys, 2 Goats, 2 Dogs and 2 Cats
- Hobby: Riding, dog touring, gardening and working on old cars
- Environment: He lives alone on his farm
Farming was not only a job for Hans, it was a passion. In his spare time, nature, animals, dog tours and horticulture play a major role for Hans. But the farmer can also turn it off by working on old cars. After a phase of conscious loneliness, Hans encounters a woman who shares the same values. If it fits, he will want to get married.
