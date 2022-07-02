Hamminkeln Power Outage Currently on July 2, 2022: Current Disruptions in the Power Grid!

And in Hämenklen there was a power outage on Saturday afternoon in the postcode area 46499. All information about the power outage in Hämenklen today and what is the possible cause can be found here on news.de

Power outage and maintenance in Hamenklen at present

Availability of the German electricity grid is very high on average, as is the case in Hammincklen in North Rhine-Westphalia. However, interruptions in the power supply can occur from time to time. According to the Störsauskunft.de portal, there is currently a message for the city of Hammincklen. This is an entry from the power grid operator Westnetz GmbH for a single error. All the detailed information about potential and current network problems can be found here in our overview.

The following Disorders are currently available in Hamminklen on July 2, 2022

As of today at 13:53 has in the area Zum Weißenstein in Hamminklen (Postal Code 46499, District Wiesel) Problems with the power grid, which according to the current state of knowledge is only limited locally. The responsible supplier Westnetz GmbH is currently working on the repair, which should be done as soon as possible. Detailed information about the incident from the network operator is not available.

(As of: 02.07.2022, 2:46 pm)

Reporting a power outage in Hamenklen: How do I find out who is responsible for correcting the error?

You must have one power outage If affected, keep calm and check if the fuse in the fuse box has blown due to overload, for example. Do not immediately report a power outage to the police or rescue coordination centers of the fire brigade, as most of the time it is not an emergency. So the correct address is your power supply.

Here you will find the Westnetz troubleshooting hotline.

What you need to pay attention to as a victim

If you find problems with your power supply, this can have several reasons. However, there are some actions that you can take to fix the problem on your own. Often it is not a major defect at all, in most cases the circuit fuse has been blown for protection reasons only. So, first check your fuse box to see if the fuse has blown there. If this is the case, disconnect all consumers that may be causing this from the mains and then turn the fuse back on. If the problem is not resolved, then there is a high probability of damage to the power line in the circuit. At this point, you should consult a specialist. If the power outage extends far beyond your home, the power grid may already be down. Power outages alone are not an emergency! Do not call the police or fire emergency numbers directly. Instead, contact your power provider.

Differences in power grid failure in comparison

Outages in the power grid occur from time to time, even if they are mostly regional and only temporary. In Germany, a lot is done to ensure there are no blackouts, so statistically German households have to be without electricity for an average of less than 20 minutes per year. In the UK, it takes more than an hour per year, and in some European countries like Poland or Italy, it takes more than 3 hours.

A comparison of federal states by the Federal Network Agency shows that key blackout numbers range from 9 to 19 minutes. Rhineland-Palatinate (about 19 minutes per year) and Brandenburg (about 17 minutes) top the list, followed by Saxony-Anhalt (16 minutes). On the other hand, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Hesse, Bavaria, Berlin and Schleswig-Holstein suffer the least blackouts (about 9 minutes each).

Follow news.de already in Facebook And the Youtube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos, great contests and a direct line to the editorial team.

+++ Editorial note: This text has been created on the basis of current data with the help of artificial intelligence. If you have any comments or questions, please contact [email protected] +++

ROJ / news.de