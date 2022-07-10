Hamminkeln power outage currently on 10/07/2022: there are disruptions in the power grid

In Hamminklen, the power was cut off in the Ringgenberg district on Sunday afternoon. You can read all the notifications about the power outage in Hamminkeln today and what you can do now here on news.de

Power outage and maintenance in Hamenklen at present

The portal Störsauskunft.de for Hamminkeln is currently reporting an error for which the network operator Westnetz GmbH is responsible. Availability of the German electricity grid is very high on average, as is the case in Hammincklen in North Rhine-Westphalia. However, interruptions in the power supply can occur from time to time. All the detailed information about potential and current network problems can be found here in our overview.

The following Disorders are currently available in Hamminklen on July 10, 2022

Temporary power outages are currently underway in the Westnetz GmbH supply area. Region Güterstraße in Ringenberg, Hamminklen (Postal Code 46499, District Wiesel) It has been affected since 3:30 PM today, the issue should be corrected ASAP by the responsible technicians. Unfortunately, the network operator has not announced any additional information.

(As of: 07/10/2022, 5:56 PM)

Hamminkeln Power Outage Reporting: Where you can report a fault if you are affected

You must have one power outage If affected, keep calm and check if the fuse in the fuse box has blown due to overload, for example. Do not report a power outage to the police or rescue co-ordination centers of the fire brigade immediately, as most of the time it is not an emergency. So the correct address is your power supply.

Here you will find the Westnetz troubleshooting hotline.

Power outage, what now? How to behave properly

If you or even a larger area is affected by a power outage, the authorities recommend the following: In such a situation, it is important to be aware of the situation in your area. Check the media, listen to local radio stations, or read online. Here at news.de you will always find the current situation in your city. Only in exceptional emergencies, please call the emergency numbers 110 (police) and 112 (firefighters). If the error is not widely known, report the details to your power grid operator. Reduce your consumption of electricity and water to a minimum. Finally, in the event of long-term failures, inquire about the locations of information centers set up by the authorities.

In comparison: regional differences in disruptions to the power grid

Outages in the power grid occur from time to time, even if they are mostly regional and only temporary. In Germany, a lot is done to ensure there are no blackouts, so statistically German households have to be without electricity for an average of less than 20 minutes per year. In the UK, it takes more than an hour per year, and in some European countries like Poland or Italy, it takes more than 3 hours.

A comparison of federal states by the Federal Network Agency shows that key blackout numbers range from 9 to 19 minutes. Rhineland-Palatinate (about 19 minutes per year) and Brandenburg (about 17 minutes) top the list, followed by Saxony-Anhalt (16 minutes). On the other hand, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Hesse, Bavaria, Berlin and Schleswig-Holstein suffer the least blackouts (about 9 minutes each).

Follow news.de already in Facebook And the Youtube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos, great contests and a direct line to the editorial team.

+++ Editorial note: This text has been created on the basis of current data with the help of artificial intelligence. If you have any comments or questions, please contact [email protected] +++

ROJ / news.de