Hammer update for Google Maps: The new feature completely changes route planning

A new update to Google Maps completely fixes route planning. You can find out what advantages this has for users here.

Google started rolling out Universal View 3D a few months ago. Like the group on Twitter Announce, this functionality is now expanded to include important details.

Until now, users have been able to use the feature to take a closer look at large cities in 3D, for example. This is especially useful if you are planning a trip and want to get an idea of ​​the cities beforehand.

3D rendering is now also being rolled out for route planning. So you can check aerial photos of the streets generated by AI calculations before planning a trip.

Previously, Street View users were only able to view two-dimensional images of tracks. With the new global view functionality, Google is now taking route planning to a whole new level.

Also practical: With the expansion of the immersive view, users can also get information about traffic, air quality and weather in advance – regardless of whether they are traveling by car, bike or on foot.

According to Google, the new feature will start rolling out this summer and will be available in 15 cities by the end of the year. It is not yet known what these things are and whether German cities like Berlin or Munich are also involved.

