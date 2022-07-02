Halo Infinite: 343 Industries invites you to experience the co-op campaign

Photo: Microsoft

Over half a year after the release of Halo Infinite (beta), developer 343 Industries has invited interested Halo Insiders to play the entire co-op campaign with up to three friends as part of the beta testing phase. Game progress in co-op can also be transferred to single player.

Registered Halo Insiders can participate in the beta

The beta testing phase is set to begin on July 11, 2022 – at least for all players who have already purchased the Halo Infinite campaign or have an Xbox Game Pass and signed up for the Halo Insider Program. After a total of ten days, the beta is scheduled to end on July 21. Halo Infinite and its standalone campaign are available for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and S, respectively.

For Xbox gamers, the Xbox Insider app is required and you must sign up for Co-op Flight from there as soon as the build becomes available. A unique, redeemable key will be sent to players on Steam via Halo Insider connections. By redeeming the key, the player gets access to download the game build. Those interested in Steam are advised to register before July 5, otherwise there is no guarantee that they will be accepted into the beta.

Cooperative save can be transferred to single player

As a beta tester of a sci-fi shooter campaign, it is worth noting that the game progress from the beta testing stage cannot be carried over to the game mode that will be released in August. However, in the test, it is possible to take the cooperative score obtained with friends in single player mode. It is now also possible to redo tasks that have already been completed.

The campaign can be played with up to three friends, but the host does not decide their exact place in the campaign when it comes to the score of the group, but the game puts the game world in the lowest common denominator in terms of the game progress. This ensures that no task is executed out of order. This system is annoying to those players who have already advanced in the game more than the rest of the group – for them it is then necessary to play the same tasks again. Each player is a replica of the Master Chief and can wear his own clothes, and each player must collect his own loot.