Haitian Prime Minister calls for protection of migrants’ rights

Haiti is in a serious crisis. Armed gangs control parts of the deeply impoverished Caribbean nation. In early July, President Jovenel Moyes was shot and killed by a homicide squad at his residence. The background to the attack remains unclear. “I will do everything in my power to find the perpetrators and supporters of this heinous crime,” Henry said in his video message. However, the attorney general also wants to investigate the prime minister in connection with the attack.