Haines wins team gold at the World Championships Track | NDR.de – Sports

Status: 10.10.2021 10:09 PM Emma Haines, Pauline Grabusch and Leah Sophie Friedrich win the gold medal at the Track Cycling World Championships in Roubaix and successfully defended Germany’s title at the 2020 World Cup in Berlin.

And on Wednesday evening, the triple sprint team from the German cyclists’ union defeated Russia (46.718) in the final in a world record time of 46.064 seconds, having previously set two world records in qualifying and the first lap. Bronze went to Great Britain (48.059).

The women’s team sprint race for the first time in the World Championship was held with three women drivers instead of two. At the World Cup in Berlin last year, Hildesheimer Heinz was victorious with Grabusch. At the Olympic Games in Tokyo in the summer I got Haines with Friedrich silver. The binary situation also led there.

More medal chances in Sprint and Kirin

Haines was a three-time World Cup champion on home soil a year and a half ago because she also won gold in the sprint and kirin. At Roubaix too, you want to start in all three disciplines. The 24-year-old did not start at the European Championships in Grinchen, Switzerland. Also because she had to struggle with expectations in Tokyo and, from her point of view, resented the lack of recognition.

Additional information The three-time world champion won a silver medal at the Olympics, but she didn’t feel her performance was valuable enough. more