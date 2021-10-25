Haines Wins Next Race Gold Medal – Eilers Trial Bronze in Time | Sports

Roubaix – Emma Haines is simply unbeatable in the World Championships Cycling.

The 24-year-old defending champion took gold in the sprint sprint at Roubaix on Friday night, thus her fifth overall title – at Berlin 2020 and Roubaix 2021, she’s only competed in five majors so far. Teammate and friend Leah Sophie Friedrich reached the impressive final of the sprint show, but had to admit defeat in the long-awaited German fencing after two thrilling rounds.

“That was historic”

“This is crazy. That was a historic result, and the result was amazing. The girls focused again. Now you can see what they have potential,” said national team coach Detlev Oibel, who will be leaving after the season. Looking at the duo, he added, looking at the duo: You go too far.”

Prior to that, Haines had clearly defeated Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell of Canada twice and thus showed her current best form. It’s fun,” said Haines, who made a more relaxed impression in her Rubiks days than she did in Tokyo, when media pressures and expectations were too much for her. On Sunday, Haines wants to defend her third Keren title and master the next great World Cup treble. As the defending champion in Saturday’s 500m race, Friedrich is one of the favorites.

Eilers gets a bronze medal in the time trial

Before the competition between the two women, the German Cyclists’ Association (BDR) was able to celebrate another medal. Joachim Eilers took bronze in the 1000 meters in a time of 1: 00.008 minutes and only had to admit defeat to Jeffrey Hoagland (Netherlands) and Nicholas Paul (Trinidad and Tobago). “We have done a lot of work. My form has improved each time, and we want to build on that. This motivates me to be rewarded with a medal again,” Eilers said.

Three days out of five of the World Cup, the German balance sheet is strong. In addition to three World Cup titles, there is also one silver and two bronze medals in the BDR account. Even a home World Cup win (four golds, one silver, and three bronzes) seems possible, as there are more chances for a medal at the weekend.

Former world champion Theo Reinhart, who did not move past ninth in the points race, was left without the precious metal. In the men’s singles quest, American Ashton Lambie defeated the tough Italian competition of Jonathan Milan (silver) and professional road bike pro Filippo Ganna (bronze).