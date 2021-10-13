Guinness book names a Turkish woman the tallest woman in the world

Ramisa Gilji (24 years old) is 2.15 meters tall! One of the reasons for its record size is the so-called Weaver syndrome, which leads to large growths. The young woman mostly uses a wheelchair, but she can also walk with the help of a rolling machine.

Gilji from the northern Anatolian town of Safranbolu was listed in the Guinness Book of Records as early as 2014 – at that time as the world’s oldest surviving teenager. Since then, she has been using attention to advocate for other people with rare diseases. “You can turn any flaw into an advantage, so you have to accept yourself for who you are. Be aware of your potential and do your best,” the 24-year-old said.