Guardians of the Galaxy – Forshaw / Preview

After “Deus Ex: Mankind Divided” and “Shadow of the Tomb Raider”, Eidos Montreal is now dedicating itself to one of the most popular sitcoms from the Marvel universe. We were able to take a detailed look at Star-Lord Peter Quill’s adventure beforehand. Below, you will find out whether we expect success in October or whether first impressions are disappointing.

There is a whole range of games that can be played individually, but at the same time try to attract multiplayer fans through online co-op. This often works well, but more often than not these games compromise, which means only one of the two modes is really fun. In Guardians of the Galaxy, concessions are not necessary in this regard. Because Eidos Montreal’s new action adventure (“Deus Ex: Human Revolution”, “Thief” etc.) is aimed exclusively at single players, while experiencing the story from a Star-Lord perspective. Despite all the massive third-person action, the story is supposed to represent the actual center of the gaming experience, in which of course Peter Quill’s companion Gamora, Drax, Rocket and Groot also plays an important role. In a detailed presentation to the developers, we were able to gain first impressions of the atmosphere, humor and action based on real in-game scenes from the movie “Guardians of the Galaxy”. In this preview, we’ll tell you why we’re looking forward to the release at the end of October, but why we’re not quite convinced yet.

Humor based on comics

In the “Guardians of the Galaxy” presentation, developer Eidos Montreal emphasized several times that the entire game is designed around the story and characters, not just the opposite around movement in a story around the Star Lord and the Four Embeds. Companion. This is also expressed in in-game scenes and dialogues, where Drax and Rocket, for example, regularly beat each other in their own way and make funny word duels. The humor can, at least, suggest the game’s scenes seen thus far, with a special, movie-style focal point, which can carry the adventure itself through narratively or comically weaker sections.

To give an example we can fix, which Eidos Montreal and publisher Square Enix showed several times in their presentation: Guardians of the Galaxy land on a space station and are greeted by the Guardians as the gardeners of the galaxy. Peter immediately knows to whom he owes the mistake and complains to Rocket. He, in turn, notes that he asked Groot to fill out travel forms. In our description, that might sound a bit dry. But in practice, not only does humor ignite in this scene, but in any case this applies to the English version seen. However, there will also be a full localization of the German language, which we do not know about at the moment.

As for “Guardians of the Galaxy,” Eidos Montreal says he’s in no way adapting the films or the animated series, although both have been partly inspired. Instead, they want to create something independent primarily on the basis of comic books, so to speak, orienting themselves to the “primary source”. Perhaps this is one of the reasons why there are naturally certain similarities with the movies, which are also based on comics, for example regarding Peter Quill’s 80s style with the “Space Invaders” button on the jacket or sometimes a childishly naive change. But you still intentionally set yourself apart from the movies out there, as Peter or Gamora, for example, have their own styling and totally individual facial features and in no way look like a clone of Chris Pratt or Zoe Saldana. The fact that the similarity with the actors would also have led to additional costs was hardly the reason why this option was not chosen in a multi-million dollar production.