GTA Online for PS5 and Xbox receives exclusive vehicle upgrades

screenshot : Rockspiele

Grand Theft Auto Online For PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, according to new details from Rockstar Games, automatic upgrades will be included that will not be available on older consoles.

Rockstar wrote: “Select cars can be upgraded with new speed improvements and more.” final collapse Come tuner Los Santos Extension. These special upgrades are only for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of. Available Grand Theft Auto V. “

Although it was announced over a year agoWe’re still in the dark when it comes to what to expect and when Grand Theft Auto V The next generation of consoles will arrive on November 11th. The game, first released on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 nearly 8 years ago, is sure to look much better and load faster, but that only shows the “improved” part of Rockstars’ “expanded and improved” description of the versions to come.

The new generation of Grand Theft Auto V It will include a number of technical improvements, visual upgrades, and performance improvements to take full advantage of the latest hardware and make the game more beautiful and responsive than ever before.” explained right on time. The official word about the next generation releases has been similarly vague since then.

As is often the case, fans were upset with the idea Grand Theft Auto Online The content is locked to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, and some have described Rockstar’s move as “greedy.” It certainly doesn’t help that these units are still hard to find.

However, without the lack of a console, this would be consistent with previous changes in a long-running game. After all, Rockstar has expired Grand Theft Auto Online Total updates on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2015 To focus on new versions of the game on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It’s only a matter of time before PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S become the studio’s only franchise.

However, it can be hard to see a game you’ve spent a lot on, like the dodo. Grand Theft Auto Online It may continue to thrive on the previous generation of consoles, but this little aspect of exclusive next-gen content is probably a good indication that its days are numbered.