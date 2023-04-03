GTA 6: Names Release Date Leaked – Microsoft publishes document

The release date of GTA 6 is a well-kept secret. But Microsoft has mistakenly specified the publication period.

REDMOND, WA — Fans can hardly wait for any other game with such eagerness as GTA 6. After the massive leaks of the final installment of the Grand Theft Auto series in September 2022, the game is once again more subdued. But that may change again, because in a statement regarding the purchase of Activision Blizzard, Microsoft revealed the supposed release time. And fans may be able to get in on the game sooner than originally expected.

The name of the game Grand Theft Auto VI Version (date first published) TBD Publishers rock games series grand theft auto platforms PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (unconfirmed) Developer Rockstar North Type Open world, action and adventure

GTA 6: Microsoft reveals release period – the game planned for 2024

Then the game appears: In the context of Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard, the company issued an official statement to the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority. In this, the group also writes about the planned GTA 6 and thus indirectly publishes the release time frame of the game. It seems that the game should be released earlier than expected, because Microsoft speaks in its report of a planned release in 2024. Fans already want weapons back in GTA 6, among other things, the flamethrower should be part of the game again.

The long-awaited GTA 6 is expected to be released in 2024.

Earlier than expected: This news should please fans, because a supposed leak from the movie site IMDb spoke a few weeks ago of a release in the year 2025. So fans might not have to wait long to finally get their hands on the new chapter of Grand Theft Auto. Even if it is an official document from Microsoft, neither the tech group nor Take Two have commented on the alleged release leak. With MindsEye, GTA 6 could have promising competition.

Fans are eagerly awaiting GTA 6 – but Rockstar Games has yet to announce an official release date. © ingame.de / Rockstar Games

GTA 6 release: Microsoft publishes the release period – this is already known

We already know these things: In September 2022, GTA 6 suffered what might be the biggest game leak in history. A 17-year-old hacker released several videos and photos from an early stage of the game’s development. The leaks included characters, settings, and cars from the latest installment of the GTA. The police have caught the “GTA 6” hacker now.

Unfortunately, it is not yet known which characters will decorate the cover of GTA 6. Maybe she will be the heroine of the novel? © Rockstar Games / ingame / Montage

Many feared that the massive GTA 6 leak would have far-reaching consequences for the game. However, Rockstar Games gave all the fans clear and promised that work on GTA 6 will continue as usual. If the information from Microsoft is correct, then it seems that it is also true, because supposedly GTA 6 will be released in 2024. But suddenly an old leak causes new discussions: cars in GTA 6 make fans crazy – details are noticeable only after 6 months from the huge leak.

