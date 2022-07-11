GTA 6: A well-known Rockstar insider outlines a possible release period

GTA 6 July 11, 2022 @ 5:23 pm It is still not officially known when GTA 6 will finally appear, but a reliable Rockstar insider mentions this possible release period.

Players are very hot in GTA 6, and Rockstar could announce the successor to GTA 5 soon. (Source: Rock Star)

There is still no announcement of a GTA 6 release date.

But a Rockstar insider talks about a launch window between late 2023 and early 2024.

It works too GTA 6 Progress However, it is not yet known when the game will be released. However, a Rockstar insider who was very reliable has now spoken out.

In the GTA Forum A fan asked if a GTA 6 release was really years away and the answer was that Rockstar was still aiming for a release date from late 2023 to early 2024.

However, Rockstar has not yet announced an official release date. Although the announcement may happen soonInsiders should take that into consideration. Because Rockstar’s plans can always change.

We keep one too GTA 6 release Possible in the said period, especially since Rockstar has apparently moved away from some projects in order to focus more on the new Grand Theft Auto.