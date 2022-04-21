GSK role changes slightly: UK workers vote for strike | 04/21/22

According to the union, the pay rise offered by the group was rejected as “inadequate” in view of high inflation.

According to United, 86 percent of GlaxoSmithKline members voted in favor of the strike. This is the first such decision in the history of the company.

According to the union, the pay rise would be similar to a pay cut of 2.75 per cent against the backdrop of inflation. The company was given 48 hours to make the best offer, otherwise the strike would be announced.

The company said it was offering a 2 percent one-time payment and an additional 4 percent pay rise with an annual bonus. The first offer was 2.75 per cent months ago. GlaxoSmithKline said in a statement: “We are disappointed that the union has decided to go on strike, but we will continue to work with them to find a solution.”

According to the company, about 430 employees out of 700 unit members voted in favor of the strike. In Great Britain, however, the group employs about 13,000 people.

By Cecilia Putini

In London, GSK shares were temporarily down 0.08 per cent at 17.39.

London (Dow Jones)