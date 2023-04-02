Grid problems Kreuztal currently on April 2, 2023: current disturbances in the power grid

In Kreuztal, there was a fault in the power grid in the Buschhütten district on Saturday evening. Other areas in the region were also affected by the unrest. You can read all information about network problems in the Kreuztal since April 1, 2023 and how to prepare optimally here at news.de

Breakdowns and maintenance in the Kreuztal are up to date

According to the Störsauskunft.de portal, several reports are currently listed for the city of Kreuztal. These are 5 entries about network problems in the region. On average, the German population is supplied with electricity continuously except for a few minutes a year. Known disorders are often called LV disorders in one or several families. For example, failures are not the norm in Crotstal in North Rhine-Westphalia, but they can always happen temporarily. In the following overview you will find all information about crash reports in the region.

The following disturbances are currently available on April 2, 2023 in Kreuztal

location disorder since then Proven predictor Hüttenstrasse, Buschhütten, Kreuztal April 1, 2023, 7:05 p.m undefined Buschhütten Street, Buschhütten, Kreuztal April 1, 2023, 7:05 p.m undefined Hüttentalstrasse, Kreuztal, Kreuztal April 1, 2023, 7:05 p.m undefined Ribbecker Weg, 0064, Kreuztal April 1, 2023, 7:05 p.m undefined Zum Hubensgut, 0182, Kreuztal April 1, 2023, 7:05 p.m undefined

(Last update: 04/02/2023 03:56)

Reporting a power outage in Kreuztal: How does a breakdown report get to the right place?

If you are affected by a power outage, keep calm and check if the fuse in the fuse box has blown due to overload, for example. Do not immediately report a power outage to the police or fire brigade rescue co-ordination centers, as most of the time it is not an emergency. So the correct address is your energy supplier.

You can access error information from your carrier here.

Correct behavior in the event of a power outage in your area

If you or even a larger area is affected by a power outage, the authorities recommend the following: In such a situation, it is important to be aware of the situation in your area. Check the media, listen to local radio stations, or read online. Here at news.de you will always find the current situation in your city. Only in exceptional cases of emergency, please call emergency numbers 110 (police) and 112 (firefighters). If the error is not widely known, report the details to your power grid operator. Reduce your consumption of electricity and water to a minimum. Finally, in case of long-term failures, inquire about the locations of information centers set up by the authorities.

Blackout scenario: when the big meltdown comes

The dependence of modern societies on electricity is now very high. We will notice this right after the widespread power outage. Communication sources such as TV and the Internet no longer work, and our mobile phones can no longer be used after a few hours. Traffic lights and EC devices are down, and hospitals are running on emergency power. Already in the first days after the collapse, serious sanitary problems appeared in medical facilities and fattening farms, water and waste disposal facilities collapsed. Food reserves are gradually running out in supermarkets and private households. In this critical situation, panic is increasing among the population and crime is also increasing. After about a week, even the last big data centers have to give up. In this worst-case scenario, German nuclear power plants run the risk of super-breakdown, as adequate cooling of the reactors can no longer be guaranteed.

