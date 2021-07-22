GRID Legends: Codemasters and EA announce a new racing game

Following the acquisition by EA, Codemasters announced the first new game to appear under the publisher’s flag: GRID Legends. We will tell you the first details about the new part of the racing game series.

With GRID Legends Codemasters want to play the well-known strengths of the franchise again in a new part and offer you the excitement of motorsports and a large variety of racing. But this time, this must also be combined with a captivating story, so you can expect more than just traditional roads and street circuits. There’s also a new Race Creator that lets you choose vehicles from mixed classes in order to conquer all the racetracks. There are new routes through London and Moscow.

The GRID Global Series, which puts you at the heart of the documentary, is celebrating a return. Every moment on and off the track is captured here. Drivers get to be fighting personalities, internal team politics play a role and you’ll face the infamous Ravenwest Motorsport team. The Outsiders saga wants to cast its spell on you through a famous cast surrounding British actor Ncuti Gatwa.

The new driver character AI is designed to ensure unpredictable races. 130 routes on board, including real tracks like Brands Hatch and Indianapolis or street tracks like San Francisco, Paris and more. In terms of vehicle technology, there are 100 vehicles that can be upgraded – from classic touring cars to large excavators and single seats to stadium trucks.

GRID Legends will be released in 2022 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Xbox Series X | S and PlayStation 5. The first trailer for today’s announcement is attached for you.