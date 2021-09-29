Greta Thunberg votes world leader in ‘blah, blah, blah’ climate speech

“It’s not about precious, politically correct dreams like hugs or bleaching.

“Net zero, such and such and such. Climate neutrality, blah, blah, blah. We hear this from our so-called leaders – words, words are the best, but so far no action is hope. Dreams and promises.”

Donberg spoke at Youth Climate Forum 4 two days before dozens of ministers gather in Milan for the last summit ahead of the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow in November. COP26 President Alok Sharma was present at the youth event and chaired the ministerial meeting.

Young participants will bring a list of recommendations for ministers to consider at the end of this week. Ministers are expected to try to realign their positions, including setting a deadline for coal use in Glasgow’s agenda and who should help the global south transition to a low-carbon economy.

Ugandan activist Vanessa Nakeed said developing countries are still waiting for rich nations to fulfill their pledges on climate finance.

Decades ago, heads of state and government in industrialized countries agreed to funnel money to developing countries in order to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. That promise was reaffirmed in Paris in 2015 when leaders agreed to return $100 billion annually to Global South 2020, at least half of which should go toward the amendment. The deadline was missed last year.

“There is little evidence of pledging US$100 billion annually to meet this challenge for climate-threatened countries. Pollution is minimal, but it is at the forefront of the climate crisis.

The lost cultures, traditions and history cannot be changed. Hunger cannot be accepted. It is time for the leaders at the heart of the climate negotiations to inflict loss and damage.”