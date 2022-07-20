Gregor Mendel 200: the first geneticist

“He just discovered genetics,” says Magnus Nordburg, scientific director of the Gregor Mendel Institute for Molecular Plant Biology.GMI) of the Austrian Academy of Sciences (ÖAW) in Vienna. Plant and animal breeders successfully applied Mendel’s rules of inheritance during Mendel’s life, but science did not pay attention to his discoveries.

Academic ignorance did not bother the naturalist and the multifaceted priest: “My time will come,” he said. And he was right: Mendel is considered today the “father of genetics.”

Failed in the teaching exam

Mendel was born on July 20, 1822 in Heinzendorf near Odrau, now in the Czech Republic. In order to be able to pay for education in grammar school, he employed himself as a private teacher. After graduating with honors, he studied philosophy at the University of Olomouc. However, due to lack of money, he was forced to abandon his studies and entered the Augustinian monastery in Brno in 1843. He was given the religious name Gregory and ordained a priest.

In addition to his theological studies, Mendel attended lectures on planting fruit trees and learned how to multiply seeds, hybridization techniques, and selection processes. Because he wanted to study physics and natural history, Mendel obtained his teaching degree in Vienna in 1859. He failed and studied physics, chemistry, mathematics, and biology at the University of Vienna in order to better prepare for a second attempt. At that time he was living in the 3rd district of Vienna at the current address Invalidenstrasse 13.

Mendel learned qualitative evaluation of experiments from physicist Christian Doppler. He used this knowledge for his extensive crossbreeding experiments – but not for the teaching exam, which he failed again.

Pea experiments in the monastery garden

In 1856, Mendel began systematic experiments in cross-breeding with peas in a monastery garden. “Mendel saw a pattern in what was going on in nature,” Nordburg says. “Through his experiences he has tried to understand how the world works. This is science in its purest sense and the way it should be done, because that is how real breakthroughs happen.”

In his investigations, Mendel used an homozygous seed, which for more than two years tested whether the offspring still had the same characteristics as the parents. To pollinate peas, pollen is taken from a flower with an ink brush and transferred to the stigma of an unopened flower on another plant. Then remove the stamens to exclude self-fertilization.

Mendel worked with 22 species and seven easily recognizable characteristics such as the color of the horns. This made the inheritance process manageable for him. Between 1856 and 1863 he planted 28,000 pea plants and evaluated his results statistically. In 1866 he published his results along with descriptions of detailed tests and evaluations in a pamphlet of about 50 pages: “Experiments on Hybrid Plants”.

The Three Rules of Inheritance

Based on his investigations, he established three rules of inheritance: The rule of monotheism states that the offspring of two identical parents carry the same genetic material with respect to one trait and appear to be the same, even if the parents are different in this trait.

The split rule comes into effect when both parents carry different genetic variants of the trait. In these homozygous individuals, the offspring is divided according to a certain numerical ratio in terms of genetic material (genotype) and expression (phenotype).

Mendel’s independence rule states that two different traits such as flower and fruit color are inherited independently of each other. To do this, however, they would have to be on two vectors of different genetic material, or at least far enough apart that they would be separated regularly during the formation of the germ cells.

“Incredibly universal”

The Augustinian monk did not know the genes or the chromosomes, but “only” proved that there were “particle-like elements” passed on to the offspring. “It took another 50 years to find the inheritance of chromosomes, and another 50 years to identify DNA,” Nordburg says.

With the discovery of chromosomes and genes, its rules can be explained without contradiction. The plant researcher explained in an interview with the APA that his assumptions have not been corrected in any simple way: “Its basic principle is incredibly universal.” Everything that has followed since then is just an add on.

Autopsy on special request

In 1867 Gregory was elected abbot of St. Thomas in Brno. But he continued his “attempts to spoil which I became very dear,” as he put it. In the spring of 1883, Mendel developed a kidney disease and died on January 6, 1884 in Brno. His body was dissected as he himself desired. His remains are buried in the Augustinian crypt in the Central Cemetery in Brno. Mendel himself did not live to see his rules of inheritance finally recognized by the academic world.

His rules of inheritance were ignored by experts for decades and “rediscovered” in 1900: Austrian botanist Erich Chermack independently found inheritance rules in experiments and then, to his surprise, traced Mendel’s decades-long work in the library. The Dutchman Hugo de Vries and the German Karl Korenz discovered Mendel’s work first and then verified his grammar through their own experiments.

“Today is more in demand than ever”

But even then, most scientists have believed that they contradict Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution, in which, among many very similar variants, the most suitable gradually prevail, the biologist writes. Nicholas Bartonwho is conducting research at the Institute of Science and Technology Austria (ISTA) in Klosterneuburg, In “PNAS” magazine.

Today, Mendel’s method of action is more in demand than ever: because it can be used to examine natural selection, where it is most effective. 19th century researchers finally discovered that sexual reproduction and Mendelian inheritance underpin natural selection (selection), for example by combining genetic variants preferred in children and eliminating destructive mutations.

Pioneering work for more than 150 years

According to Barton, this is especially important for higher organisms (eukaryotes), some of which have long generation times. They accept the costs of sexual activity, for example, that egg and sperm cells must be formed in a complex way and sexual partners must be found. Bacteria with their huge population numbers and extremely rapid changes in generations can do without them. But complex eukaryotes will “remarkably” prove themselves against more numerous and rapidly multiplying competitors through sexual reproduction.

This will require significant genetic diversity, which is latent in the parents and passed on to children as widely as possible. According to Barton, the most important characteristics are determined by “a very large number of genetic loci”. Accordingly, the choice will also be affected by many of these situations.

According to Barton, Mendelian genetics favors natural selection most effectively when it operates by means of many secondary variables: “Paradoxically, selection works particularly effectively in those cases that are difficult to detect for investigation.” When many genes and “diffuse functions” are involved in modification, one may need “quantitative approaches”, that is, large amounts of data that are statistically evaluated. This would be exactly the approach that Mendel pioneered 150 years ago.