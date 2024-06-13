Greedfall 2: The Dying World: Daring: The second part is more geared towards Dragon Age

French studio Spiders may not stand out for its elaborate AAA productions, but rather for its creative ideas and unusual settings. Like Greedfall from 2019. After the first play session with the sequel Greedfall 2: The Dying World, this seems like a typical Spiders game, even if the studio made a bold decision.

The story of Greedfall 2: The Dying World takes place around the same time as the first film. In this way, Spiders wants to attract newcomers and existing fans alike. No prior knowledge is needed to enjoy the sequel. The beginning of the title I played confirmed this directly. You slip into the skin of Vriden Gere, an indigenous person of the island of Teer Fradee. In fact, you want to become Donyagad, that’s what your people call their sages.

But first there are some services on the agenda. Lost animals want to be found, and evil killers need some tough punches. The original language voice acting draws you right into the action, even if reading the subtitles in the hot takes can be quite annoying.

On the other hand, the freedom that spiders give you again does not affect the mood at all. According to the developers, you are not tied to your class because the skill tree provides a lot of freedom. The first look confirmed this: in my case, I played a powerful warrior who was also skilled at speaking. Positions can be organized in several ways. Either convince the mine guard to let you pass or hit her in the nuts. At the most, Greedfall 2: The Dying World could piss off die-hard fans of the first film.

Take comfort!

The real-time combat system of the previous version gives way to a tactical variant that includes full control of all party members and even a pause function. It’s no coincidence that the developers cite Dragon Age: Origins as a great example of this reorganization. But the developers present did not explain exactly why this step was necessary. Granted, it sounds a bit strange, as Greedfall was compelling at the time with action-packed brawlers that offered something for every playstyle through a variety of options.

At least on this point, Greedfall 2: The Dying World doesn’t show any weaknesses according to my first impression. Conveniently arranging powerful, sweeping ax strikes, having my wizard perform another life spell and assigning the archer her next target, then pressing the space bar and watching in delight as the plan comes to fruition, is one thing. Of course, after nearly two hours, I’m not sure how much tactical depth the system ultimately offers and whether Spiders hasn’t put an arrow in its foot. Fan votes on the change so far have ranged from skeptical to negative. However, after my report on Teer Frade, I say: Give the system a chance!

Precision construction

One point where Greedfall 2 scores again is its new setting. The spiders build the story slowly and take their time. You wander through your character’s ideal village and talk to tribe members. The first trip to the port is evidence of ongoing colonization. In keeping with this, later in the game we will also go to Jakani, the Old Continent.

Graphically, there was no quad quality flicker across the screen during a play session, but overall Greedfall 2: The Dying World presented itself in great fashion. The artistic design appears to be cast from a single mould, and in such a refreshing environment, the big picture is more important than the finely crafted blades of grass.

