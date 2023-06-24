Greece shines with the highest water quality: more than 95 percent premium bathing water

What is the main reason for you to travel to Greece in the fall or winter or to spend the winter there?
Sorry, you did not specify an answer. Try again.
Please select either the current option or enter your own, but not both.
Please choose at least 0 answer(s) and at most 6 answer(s).
/component/communitypolls/?task=poll.vote
138
radio
[{“id”:”577″,”title”:”Gutes Preis-\/Leistungsverh\u00e4ltnis”,”votes”:”218″,”type”:”x”,”order”:”1″,”pct”:8.22,”resources”:[]}, {“id”: “578”, “title”: “Escape from daily life”, “votes”: “414”, “type”: “x”, “order”: “2”, “pct”: 15.62, “Resources”:[]}, {“id”: “579”, “title”: “Greek Hospitality”, “votes”: “961”, “type”: “x”, “order”: “3”, “pct”: 36.25, “resources”:[]}, {“id”: “580”, “title”: “Climatic condition”, “votes”: “904”, “type”: “x”, “order”: “4”, “pct”: 34.1, “resources”:[]}, { “id”: “581”, “title”: “Save home heating costs”, “votes”: “95”, “type”: “x”, “order”: “5”, “pct” : 3.58, “Resources”:[]}, {“id”: “582”, “title”: “Good condition for digital nomads”, “votes”: “59”, “type”: “x”, “order”: “6”, “pct” : 2.23, “Resources”:[]}] [“#ff5b00″,”#4ac0f2″,”#b80028″,”#eef66c”,”#60bb22″,”#b96a9a”,”#62c2cc”] [“rgba(255,91,0,0.7)”,”rgba(74,192,242,0.7)”,”rgba(184,0,40,0.7)”,”rgba(238,246,108,0.7)”,”rgba(96,187,34,0.7)”,”rgba(185,106,154,0.7)”,”rgba(98,194,204,0.7)”] three hundred fifty
bottom
“Alcohol buff. Troublemaker. Introvert. Student. Social media lover. Web ninja. Bacon fan. Reader.”