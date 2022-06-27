Great leak pack for GTA 6

A leaker known for “Grand Theft Auto” themes reddit GTVIAccording to Leak, two main characters from previous “GTA” titles could return in the next installment of the series. The leaker has a good reputation in the “GTA” community, having previously made the account available via Dr. Dre’s participation in The Contract DLC for GTA Online. Who doesn’t want to leave the surprise in advance and nothing spoiler To previous “GTA” titles you should refrain from reading. However, the leaks also contain a certain amount of speculation, and therefore should not be taken at face value. The leak contains much more possible information than can be accommodated in this letter, so it is recommended to read the English text for the curious.

That’s what he says reddit-GTA accountVILeak is none other than Niko Bellic in the context of “GTA 6”, the heroes of “GTA 4”. It’s not so much about coming back in person, for example he can play a role in “GTA 5” in the form of in-game messages. GTA writes about the whereabouts of BelekVIa leak:

Niko Bilic has not been arrested for his crimes. Stories of ‘Serbs’ are still being told in Liberty City from time to time, he is mentioned by many news articles, and there is a nostalgic documentary. GTA IV’s actions cause massive power shifts in the underworld The criminal and weakening of nearly every faction over the course of the game sets the stage for the Von Crastenburg family to grow very quickly.”

The second character could be Michael de Santa. The background to the assumption that the actor is behind the well-known character of “Ned Luke” from “GTA 5”, according to what was reported by Al-Rasheh. rock games works together. This collaboration is rumored to be a later update of “GTA Online”, but the leaker sees a certain possibility that De Santa will be able to make a movie as part of the “GTA 6” story.