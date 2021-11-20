Great Britain wants to tighten the rules on asylum

In light of the record number of illegal entries, the UK wants to introduce stricter rules for asylum procedures, according to media reports.

The Daily Telegraph reported that Home Secretary Priti Patel wanted to impose a curfew and check the movement file in the reception camps on the model of the Greeks. Anyone who violates this may be deported.

Criticize France

The Times writes that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has made the issue a priority and arranged for interagency cooperation. So far this year, more than 24,700 people have crossed the English Channel illegally, nearly three times what it was in 2020 as a whole. At least ten people have died in the past few weeks.

The UK government fears that if appropriate action is not taken, the number of crossings will continue to rise in the spring when the weather becomes milder. It accuses France of not doing enough against illegal crossings, which Paris rejects. Interior Minister Patel, who is under increasing pressure due to the increase in the number of migrants, recently blamed the free movement of the European Union for the increase in the number of channel crossings.