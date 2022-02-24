Spring New Year's Eve in the Southwest - a record in Great Britain

British Secretary of Defense Ben Wallace has announced that the Joint Naval Force will conduct military exercises in the Baltic Sea amid mounting tensions between the West and Russia.

Wallace told a news conference in Leicestershire, England, after a meeting with defense ministers from nine European countries: Joint Travel Force.

Earlier on Tuesday, Britain imposed sanctions on five Russian banks and three wealthy Russian businessmen, recognizing the independence of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics.

The British Foreign Office on Tuesday summoned Andrei Kellin, Russia’s ambassador to London.

* Created the British-led International Travel Force and Rapid Response Force in 2014. The countries concerned (with the exception of Great Britain, Denmark, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Finland, Sweden and Estonia) continue to conduct joint military exercises.