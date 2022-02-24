https://snanews.de/20220222/grossbritannien-militaeruebungen-ostsee-5486964.html
Great Britain wants to conduct military exercises in the Baltic Sea
Against the backdrop of increasing tensions between the West and … 02/22/2022, SNA
Politics
Balti Sea
England
“Preventive military exercises are being conducted in conjunction with the Allies to demonstrate free movement in the Baltic Sea,” Wallace said at a news conference in Leicestershire’s English County after meeting with defense ministers from nine European countries that will be part of the joint voyage. Force Britain on Tuesday imposed sanctions on five Russian banks and three rich businessmen in Russia after the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Lukansk recognized independence. The British Foreign Office on Tuesday summoned Andrei Kellin, Russia’s ambassador to London. British-led international naval force and rapid reaction force. The countries concerned (with the exception of Great Britain, Denmark, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Finland, Sweden and Estonia) continue to conduct joint military exercises.
20:16 02/22/2022 (Updated: 20:20 02/22/2022)
British Secretary of Defense Ben Wallace has announced that the Joint Naval Force will conduct military exercises in the Baltic Sea amid mounting tensions between the West and Russia.
Wallace told a news conference in Leicestershire, England, after a meeting with defense ministers from nine European countries: Joint Travel Force.
Earlier on Tuesday, Britain imposed sanctions on five Russian banks and three wealthy Russian businessmen, recognizing the independence of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics.
The British Foreign Office on Tuesday summoned Andrei Kellin, Russia’s ambassador to London.
* Created the British-led International Travel Force and Rapid Response Force in 2014. The countries concerned (with the exception of Great Britain, Denmark, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Finland, Sweden and Estonia) continue to conduct joint military exercises.
