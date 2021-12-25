Great Britain – The Queen shows optimism and sadness in her Christmas speech

“Although this is a time of joy and happiness for many, Christmas can be difficult for those who have lost loved ones,” the Queen said in the Christmas Day broadcast, adding: “This year in particular, I understand why.” .

Prince Consort passed away in April at the age of 99. During her address in the festively decorated white drawing room at Windsor Castle, the Queen said that in the months that followed, she drew great solace from the warmth and affection with which she gave so many appreciations for the life and work of “my beloved Phillips”. Next to her on a table was a photo that showed the two at their diamond wedding in 2007. The Queen, who was wearing a bright red dress, had worn the same Christmas address brooch she was wearing at the time – she had already worn it on her honeymoon in 1947.

The queen said of her husband that his sense of duty, his intellectual curiosity, and his ability to find pleasure in any situation were indomitable. The flicker of this ‘mischievous and interesting’ spark was ‘to the end as bright as I first saw it’.

The king said Philip would like his family to enjoy Christmas. But due to the pandemic, celebrations cannot be held as usual this year either. The little things and rituals like decorating Christmas trees are the most important.

The Queen, who has had to struggle with health problems on her own in the past few months, has drastically cut her Christmas plans in light of the massive increase in Omicron infections in Great Britain. So, although the government decided not to impose mandatory restrictions on the holiday season.

Nevertheless, she is optimistic for the coming year: in six weeks, she wants to celebrate the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne. “I hope that there will be an opportunity for people everywhere to enjoy a sense of community (…),” said the king.

Above all, the Queen was proud that Philip had been committed to protecting the environment for so long. A tradition continued by her son Prince Charles (73) and her grandson Prince William (39). She also praised the roles of her partners, Duchess Camilla (74) and Duchess Kate (39).

On the other hand, Prince Harry, 37, and Duchess Meghan, 40, who have abandoned the royal family, are not mentioned. After all: The Queen alluded indirectly to the couple’s daughter, Lilibit, who was born in June, when she noted the birth of several royal children next year.

Prince Andrew, 61, was also left out of the speech, who largely withdrew from the public due to his involvement in the abuse scandal involving deceased American millionaire Jeffrey Epstein. There is a civil case currently pending against him in the United States, with Epstein’s victim accusing him of molesting her as a minor. Andrew denies it.

According to the palace, the Queen celebrated Christmas in a small circle with her two sons Charles and Edward, 57, and her cousin Prince Richard and their partners. Prince William and Duchess Kate spent the festive season with their parents at their country home in Norfolk, eastern England. Kate made a name for herself on Christmas Eve by sitting at the piano by herself at the Christmas party.