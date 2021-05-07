Great Britain proposes to postpone the Champions League final

After Great Britain placed Turkey on a so-called “red travel list” on Friday, the British government is now bringing the final of the UEFA Champions League to the island. England qualified for the finals this year with Chelsea and Manchester City.

The 2021 UEFA Champions League Final between Chelsea and Manchester City will take place on May 29 at Istanbul’s Ataturk Olympic Stadium – at least according to UEFA’s current plan. However, recent travel restrictions imposed by the UK government due to the coronavirus pandemic may change that. On Friday, Great Britain placed Turkey on a so-called “Red Travel List”. Transport Secretary Grant Shaps said the British should visit the countries included in this “only in extreme circumstances”. According to media reports, the final match will be played in front of nearly 19,000 spectators. 4,000 tickets go to the fans of both teams.

The British government has now presented an alternative plan to host the First Division Finals. Shaps said the UK was “very open” to hosting the Premier League match and urged British fans not to travel to Istanbul. Anyone who decides to do so must remain in quarantine for ten days at their own expense after returning to Great Britain. The Football Association is holding talks with UEFA, but according to Shaps, the decision on the possible transfer rests ultimately with the European Union.

UEFA announced discussion of this issue

However, he was surprised at first. “UEFA has just learned that Turkey has been placed on the red list,” said the host, who insisted a few days ago on sticking to Istanbul as a venue. Take some time to think about the topic. The city of Istanbul is threatened with a second loss in the Champions League final in a row. The first division was supposed to be decided in the Turkish capital early in 2020, when UEFA changed the situation and played all matches from the quarter-finals to a final tournament in Lisbon, Portugal.

The Chelsea Supporters’ Association, the association of the “blues” fans, has announced that it has asked UEFA President Alexander Ceferin to transfer. A possible alternative location should be the stadium of English Premier League club Aston Villa in Birmingham.