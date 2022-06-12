Great Britain. Prince Charles is terrified of plans to deport to Rwanda.

Prince Charles describes the asylum process in Rwanda as ‘horrific’ In April the British government announced its controversial deal over the possibility of sending thousands of asylum seekers to Rwanda. 06/11/2022

The British government wants to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda in the future. Road Court opened on Friday. According to a media report, Prince Charles described the plans as “appalling”.

According to a report, Prince Charles, 73, has been appalled by the British government’s plans to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda. The Times reported late on Friday that the British crown prince had criticized the plans as “appalling”. He rejects Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s policy of airlifting people to the East African country.

The court ruling, Friday, paved the way for the first such deportation flight, which was scheduled to take off on Tuesday evening with more than 30 people on board. The plan is to deport to Rwanda migrants who entered illegally as stowaways or in small boats across the English Channel. Their asylum applications will be processed there and, if accepted, they can remain in the country. Human rights groups have described the idea as impractical and inhumane.

British heir to the throne, Prince Charles. Jane Barlow / PA Wire / dpa

The home of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s eldest son has not confirmed the news. Clarence House, the official residence of Charles and his wife Camilla, said they would not comment on “alleged and anonymous private conversations with the Prince of Wales”, other than to confirm he remains politically neutral. Political decisions are the responsibility of the government.

The deportation measure could cast a shadow over an upcoming visit by Charles and Camilla to a meeting of the Commonwealth of Nations in the Rwandan capital, Kigali, in June. The newspaper said a source had repeatedly heard Charles express his opposition to the deal and was “more disappointed by it”.

dpa