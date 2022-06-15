Great Britain: No deportation flight to Rwanda – Politics

Despite a sensational failure in court, the British government wants to stick to its controversial plan to send asylum seekers from various countries to Rwanda. “We will not be deterred from doing the right thing and protecting the borders of our country,” said Home Secretary Priti Patel after the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg initially thwarted her government’s plans with a rare intervention. They are already preparing for the next flight, Bradell added.

“I am disappointed that last minute lawsuits and lawsuits prevented today’s flight from taking off,” the politician said. It is quite surprising that the European Court of Human Rights intervened after the British courts ruled otherwise.

The first flight scheduled to be deported to Rwanda was stopped by a court shortly before takeoff. By plane, London wanted to announce its controversial Rwanda agreement, which seeks to prevent other people from preventing the Conservative government from entering the United Kingdom. The agreement provides for asylum seekers who have entered Great Britain illegally, regardless of their nationality or country of origin, to be brought to East Africa and apply for asylum there instead of being paid by the British government. Even if they are recognized as refugees there, they should never return to Great Britain.

The United Nations and many other organizations see this as a violation of international law and a dangerous precedent. According to media reports, even Prince Charles, the heir to the throne and committed to political neutrality, is said to have expressed “shock” about the plan.

The court ruling causes a series of reactions

British courts basically gave the plane the green light, but many personal lawsuits were successful, which is why the number of scheduled passengers for Tuesday evening fell in the previous days.

The extraordinary intervention of the Strasbourg court in one case provoked a chain reaction, so to speak: the survivors were able to see the result and were initially prevented from leaving on their own. Within an hour, the plan for the first Rwandan flight had collapsed “like a house of cards”, BBC correspondent Dominique Cassiani commented after the decision.

In what became known as the Interim Action, Strasbourg asked the British authorities to expel the Iraqi asylum seeker, who was originally aboard, within three weeks of the final decision on his current operations in Great Britain. . According to the court, the interim measures are restrictive and are imposed only infrequently and there is a risk of irreparable damage.

The European Court of Human Rights is part of the Council of Europe. Independent organizations from the European Union are working together to protect human rights in the 46 member states. So far, the Strasbourg court has had the last word on such issues in Great Britain. The latest decision raises the question of whether this should be the case. When asked about this, Prime Minister Boris Johnson pointed out in an interview that changes cannot be ruled out.