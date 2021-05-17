Great Britain: Mitigating the changing Indian coronavirus risk

In Bolton in northwest England, NHS healthcare workers are vaccinating against the spread of the Indian type of coronavirus. The BBC reported that long lines formed in the morning in front of the NHS cars and tents. At the start of the week, three people were vaccinated at the site, but 42 people are now busy getting vaccinations, says Helen Wall, who heads the vaccination campaign in Bolton.

Bolton and parts of London were severely affected

By the end of the day, 4,000 people should have been vaccinated. The military is supposed to assist in the test. People over the age of 50 should get the second vaccination sooner. Bolton has been hit hard by the new type of coronavirus. It resembles other areas in northwest England and Scotland as well as some parts of London. The incidence rate in England is low, with an average of 23 cases. In the affected areas, this value has increased significantly in the past few days.

Will the easing be postponed?

The Indian alternative is considered more convertible – up to 50 per cent, say experts on the British government’s advisory board. The fear is that the mitigation, which will go into effect on Monday, will lead to more infections. Starting May 17, up to six people can meet in one house, and cinemas must open as well. All restrictions are due to be lifted on 21 June. “We don’t know yet how highly convertible the new transfer is,” says Edward Argar, Minister of State at the Ministry of Health. “If portability is a little stronger, that shouldn’t change our plans much. If portability is much higher, we have to rethink the plans for June 21st.”

Opposition: The government responded too late

It remains unclear how effective vaccines are against the new variant. Anthony Harenden, a professor at Oxford University, told BBC Radio 4 that he assumed vaccines would slow mild cycles less, while severe vaccinations did. But it also means that higher portability should be expected.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced at a press conference on Friday that he will respond quickly once the data is clear. The government will do whatever it takes to protect the British people. The opposition accused Johnson of acting too late. The government had already placed Bangladesh and Pakistan on the red list on April 9. Since then, flights to Great Britain were only allowed in urgent cases, and travelers had to go into quarantine and in designated hotels. For India, where the situation was similar, these measures were not taken until 23 April.