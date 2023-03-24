Great Britain: King Seeks Chef | News.at

The British Royal Family has advertised for the position of Deputy Head Chef, known as Premier Sous Chef. Among other things, the “competitive salary” for a full-time position with 45-hour week and weekend work is attractive. Applicants must have experience in the area of ​​”fine dining” or “five-star gastronomy” management, as the job advertisement says.

In return, the palace grants 33 days off, from which eight public holidays are deducted. The workplace has accommodation and a “range of rest facilities” that can be used. Applications can be submitted till April 12.

