Great Britain: Hubert Burda Media acquires Immediate Media

Hubert Burda Media has acquired British media and platform company Immediate Media Co. With its portfolio of over 75 media brands as of January 11, 2017. Immediate Media publishes some of the country’s most popular titles including Radio Times, the UK’s most profitable magazine brand. More than 19 million consumers interact with the company’s content, products and services each month, including its e-commerce and TV shopping offerings. Immediate Media employs more than 1,300 people.

“Immediate Media is a fantastic platform for both magazines and digital consumer businesses in the UK. The successful leadership team has extensive experience in publishing, technology and e-commerce and has built a growing, profitable business with a large and loyal customer base. We believe Burda and Immediate Media are a perfect fit This applies to the sectors in which we work, as well as to the entrepreneurial thinking of the two partners.

Paul Bernhard KalinCEO of Hubert Borda Media

Immediate was founded in 2011 following the merger of several media platforms – backed by Exponent Private Equity. By focusing on top-notch content and strategic technology development, the company has been able to grow continuously over the past five years. With its portfolio of the UK’s leading magazine brands, Immediate is a leading magazine business, and has also built digital marketplaces and e-commerce offerings, including a wedding platform hitched.co.uk Or TV Shopping Network Jewelrymaker.com.

Hubert Burda Media publishes 540 media products worldwide and has a very successful magazine portfolio in Germany, including the news, fashion, garden, lifestyle, leisure and entertainment sectors. Burda already publishes several journals in Great Britain, including… Your home And Wedding He was recently the lead investor in the online marketplace’s funding round Notonthehighstreet.com Orientation.

“Since Exponent founded Immediate in 2011, we have built a very dynamic and successful company. We have significantly increased sales and profitability and invested in our team, technology and new revenue models. Our company is ideally positioned to continue to grow. I am thrilled we have found a partner He shares our vision for growth and innovation. Burda is a great global company and we are very excited to become a part of it.

Tom’s officeCEO of Instant Media.

Building on Immediate’s strengths, both partners want to accelerate the company’s transformation and thus achieve additional growth. The goal is to expand Immediate Media into a company with diversified revenue streams and business models. Content and transactions must be closely linked across brands, target groups and platforms.

Burda is fully acquiring Immediate Media from private equity investor Exponent and management. The partners agreed not to disclose the amount and other details of the deal.