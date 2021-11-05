Great Britain becomes a protective zone – DGS Magazine

As reported by PoultryNews, senior veterinary officials across the UK have established an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) to reduce the risk of bird flu spreading. This was due to the recent accumulation of evidence of avian influenza virus (HPAIV) in wild birds across the UK.

AIPZ was introduced after the first cases of avian influenza were detected in poultry farms in Wales, England and Scotland, and HPAI was also detected in wild birds in several locations across the UK.

Raising the level of bird flu risk

At the same time, the risk of highly pathogenic avian influenza in UK wild birds was changed from medium to high. However, it remains low if stringent biosecurity measures are taken.

So far there is no firm commitment

AIPZ, now in effect across the UK, has not included any mandatory installation, but this is constantly being checked.