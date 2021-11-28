Great Britain Beats France in Innsbruck Tennisnet.com

Cameron Norrie He awarded Great Britain a second point in a Davis Cup duel with France. Nori won the highest singles against Arthur Renderknik 6:2 and 7:6 (8).

by Jens Heber



Last modified: November 27, 2021 at 2:54 pm

© GEPA . Images Cameron Norrie made it exciting against Arthur Rinderknech in the second set

Cameron Norrie made it really exciting again towards the end of his match against Arthur Rinderknech: the Briton initially missed match point in the tiebreak, but had to dodge two chances for the French to tie the set. In the end, the Briton won 6:2 and 7:6 (8), giving his team an early victory over France.

Because in the first match of the day at Olympia World in Innsbruck, Daniel Evans beat Adrian Mannarino 7:5 and 6:4. However, the final doubles do have some significance: if Joe Salisbury and Neil Skopsky beat Nicholas Mahut and Arthur Rindernik, he can no longer The French win the third set.

The Czech Republic will still have a chance, but they will have to win 3-0 over Great Britain on Sunday.