Great Ace Attorney Chronicles is designed for Nintendo Switch devices

Taiwan Digital Games Evaluation Committee A total of four games were rated for the Nintendo Switch recently.

The first address is Records of Great Advocate Ace – It’s part of the Ace Attorney group (you know Phoenix Wright) It appears that two copies are in one copy The infamous Capcom leak was from last November.

Will differ Wonderful lawyer (Known in Japan as Dai Giacotin Span) And the Great Ace Advocate 2. The first appeared on the 3DS in 2015 and the second in 2017. This will be the first time that both games have launched outside of Japan.

The next title appears to be on its way to the Nintendo Hybrid Borderlands stories. This is a spin-off adventure starring Reese, Fiona and Handsome Jack. It is developed by Telltale Games and dates back to 2014.

This was the same title It was recently announced for many other platforms, But the switch hasn’t been officially confirmed yet – keep in touch.

The third is Secret neighbor. This is an online multiplayer scary version of Hello neighbors Games from tinyBuild Games. It was originally released in 2019 and will follow the Hello Neighbor version on Switch in 2018.

The last one is the off-road vehicle game SnowRunner From Saber Interactive and Focus Home Interactive. This version was first released in April of last year and has received many positive reviews.

Would you like to play any of these games on your Switch when it is officially announced for the platform?