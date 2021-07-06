entertainment

Gravel-eating microbes thrive in Antarctica’s ice-covered lakes

July 6, 2021
Ulva Robson

Researchers have found that microbes living in an ice-covered lake in Antarctica feed on pebbles. And little creatures thrive.

Glacial lakes are bodies of fresh water, most of which are found in. being found South Poletrapped between EarthCrust or rock, thick layers of ice – sometimes several miles thick. These lakes are teeming with various microbes that feed on the nutrients in the water. However, researchers are not yet sure of the exact source of these nutrients.

