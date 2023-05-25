Grams Consult Hour: Pediatric Emergencies – Health System at Limits?

podcast by



Pediatric emergency: where is the problem with care?

the emergency rooms In German hospitals face great challenges. Patients who have to wait for hours for treatment, crowded waiting rooms and overworked clinic staff – all this is not uncommon. The situation with regard to pediatric emergencies seems to be as dire as it is in public emergency rooms. Because of the lack of absorptive capacity in private children’s hospitals. This not only causes stress for parents and children. The attending physicians and nurses are often exposed to unacceptable working conditions. Travel times to pediatric emergency departments are also very long in many places.

She has these problems too recognized policy Now try to confront him. For example, the government commission in charge has just decided that it has recognized the need for national emergency care for children. But what does that actually look like in practice?

Special challenges for the health system

Why are there such care gaps in a pediatric emergency? What solutions are available to the current situation? Host Natalie Grams addresses these and other questions with her pediatricians Nibras Naami And Florian Babor In the new issue of »Grams office hoursSpoken. The two speak on their podcast »Hand, foot and mouth« Regularly on Pediatrics and Adolescents. They also published the book Top Five: The Five Pillars of a Healthy and Happy Childhood together.