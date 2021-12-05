Graffiti artist Banksy wants to turn prison into an arts center

reading. With the proceeds from the sale of a stencil of millions of dollars, Banksy wants to turn an empty British prison, in which Oscar Wilde was once imprisoned, into an art center. And the newspaper “Sunday Times” reported that the legendary street artist is offering to increase the offer of the Reading City Council by ten million pounds (11.7 million euros) to 12.6 million pounds.

The artwork shows Oscar Wilde

It’s the stencil Banksy used to paint oversize artwork on the exterior wall of the former Reading Detention Center in March. The movie “Create Escape” features a mountaintop guest with the help of tied papers and a typewriter. This work is a tribute to Wilde, who was imprisoned here from 1895 to 1897 for homosexual “adultery.” So far, only one drawing by Banksy has been auctioned.

“I had no interest in reading until I passed prison in an alternative train bus,” the newspaper quoted the artist as saying. “It is rare to find an unbroken 500m paintable deck in the middle of the city. I almost climbed over the person sitting next to me to get a better look.”

The Reading City Council, about 55 kilometers west of London, is supporting the Banksy Show. An offer from the commission was recently rejected and the building, which has not been in use since 2013, was sold to a real estate company, but this deal also did not materialize. The Department of Justice, however, was skeptical of Banksy’s plans. She added that the offer period has expired.