GP Canada 2024 – Practice 1: Norris’ best time

Montreal’s crazy weather lived up to its reputation on Friday, June 7th. In the morning the sun was still shining from the blue sky. But dark clouds suddenly appeared in the middle of the day. A good hour before the scheduled start of the first session, the world ended. A violent thunderstorm caused wind, hail, and a sharp drop in temperatures.

Practice started on time, but because there were deep puddles everywhere, the pit lights didn’t turn green until 21 minutes later. Pilots gradually ventured up the slopes with fully wet tires and intermediates. They wanted to know how much grip new asphalt provides when wet.



At first the piste was still wet, then the perfect line gradually dried out. The drivers, here Sergio Perez, were all dressed in slick clothes.

Chu in the wall

However, Guanyu Zhou exaggerated a little. The Chinese hit a puddle of water at the exit of Turn 5 at high speed and slid towards the barrier. The left rear suspension was so badly damaged that Sauber was no longer able to return to the pits under its own power. The car had to be recovered and the session stopped briefly.

When the road reopened, a dry road quickly appeared under the now sunny sky. For a brief moment it was too dry for media and too wet for spots. Just six minutes before the final whistle, Charles Leclerc, the first driver to use treadless tires of the softest compounds, dared to enter the track to collect data and learn about the dry asphalt.



Montreal: Usually a pond on the inside, a perfect dry line at the back. In the end, Lando Norris was the fastest driver in the slicks.

Norris has the best time with spots

In the last few seconds it became very crowded outside again. Times faltered. In the end, Lando Norris was one of the few to take a free lap without yellow flags, pushing him to the top of the classification. Leclerc was also on track to set the fastest time, but got stuck in traffic in the final sector and had to finish third behind teammate Carlos Sainz.

The schedule didn’t make much sense anyway. Three drivers, Daniel Ricciardo, Max Verstappen and Lance Stroll, slid into the wet grassland in the final seconds. Valtteri Bottas even made a stunning spin on the grass. Fortunately, all the cars remained intact. Unfortunately, it was not possible to extract more detailed information about the balance of power. We hope for this in the second session.

