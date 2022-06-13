Government warns Prince Charles against political interference

What a ruffle! Prince Charles criticized his country’s refugee policy and immediately received a stern warning.
The basics in brief
- Prince Charles spoke politically.
- There was an immediate reprimand for this from the British government.
Shoemaker, stick to your post!
Prince Charles (73) may have leaned slightly away from the royal window. There are already words of warning from the British Government!
the background: Government In April they announced their controversial agreement to potentially send thousands of asylum seekers to Rwanda. Target? Crush the gangs of smugglers who lure immigrants to Britain by sea.
Prince Charles commented on this with “terrible”!
This was followed at the same time by a warning against “interference” in politics. Members of Parliament and royal experts have joined Government He asked Charles to act “politically neutral”.
Conservative MP Tom Hunt stressed that Prince Charles should “proceed with great caution,” according to the “Daily Express”. One royal expert even warned that this “interference” could jeopardize the future of the monarchy.
Do you think that Prince Charles’ interference in British politics is justified?
And Charles? A Clarence House spokesperson said: “We will not comment on purported anonymous private conversations with the Prince of Wales. Except to stress that he remains politically neutral. Political issues are their decisions. Government. »
