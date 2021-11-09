Government – Kretschman opens representation in London – Politics

London (dpa/lsw) – The state of Baden-Württemberg, with its own representation in London, wants to attract partners and investments after Brexit. “We want to do everything we can to ensure that the good relations between Baden-Württemberg and the UK remain good even under the new circumstances: close, friendly, long-term and resilient,” Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann said Monday evening in Britain. capital.

“Great Britain is one of our country’s most important partners in trade and research,” Kretschmann said. “We don’t want Brexit to change that. (…) That’s why we have to get more involved so that it stays that way.” The need for information and discussion for businesses is great, especially since important regulations such as customs, entry or certification have changed with Brexit.

In addition, cooperation should be strengthened on future topics such as artificial intelligence, new mobility and zero-emission cars, as the green politician emphasized at the opening of “Baden-Württemberg – UK Office” https://www.sueddeutsche.de/politik/. “For all of these topics, he will be the liaison person in the new office, the point of contact and the new anchor.”

The representation office in London is the tenth foreign representation of Baden-Württemberg. The Southwest is also represented in the American city of San Francisco, India and Israel.

