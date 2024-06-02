Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro: Tensor G4 specifications leaked and disappointing early benchmarks in hands-on

Early benchmarks of the Tensor G4 were disappointing

The Tensor G4 was also tested for its performance in Pixel 9 prototypes. It’s worth noting, of course, that a lot can change in the speed and efficiency of the Tensor G4 in the four months until launch, but here are the values ​​that owners of early Pixel 9 samples have already been able to determine. Accordingly, the base model (Tokay) delivers 1.07 million points in AnTuTu V10. The Pixel 9 Pro (Cayman) achieved 1.14 million points, and the Pixel 9 Pro XL (Comodo) achieved 1.17 million points. What’s strange is that the website only gives an AnTuTu score of 877,443 points for the Pixel 8; In our testing we identified 1.1 million points for the Tensor G3.

However, these are not the quantum leaps that the Tensor G4 will apparently offer, even if Google can significantly increase the speed by the fall. For comparison: the current leader in Antutu classification It’s the Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro with 2.1 million dots, based on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Even the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 from 2023 usually has around 1.5 million dots. So there are still worlds between the world of Snapdragon and Tensor, which could change a little in 2025 with the Tensor G5 manufactured by TSMC.