Google Messages gets One UI-like design on the Galaxy S21

When Samsung started Galaxy S21 Earlier this year, they teamed up with Google to be able to pre-install the latest news app in many parts of the world. Google and Samsung’s partnership aims to standardize the chatting experience for Android users, especially as Google continues to take the lead in rolling out RCS. Samsung’s version of Android called One UI has a big feature, so Google has made some adjustments to the app’s design so it doesn’t look out of place. Now, the Google Messages app on Galaxy S21 devices all over the world gets a completely new Home screen design that provides an easy-to-use, one-handed UI that’s reminiscent of many standard one-user interface apps.

As XDA’s Tushar Mehta discovered on the Exynos Galaxy S21 Ultra, the main page of the Google Messages app screen was divided into two parts: the “About” area at the top that displays the name of the app and the number of unwritten messages and an “interactive” area at the bottom where you can search or start a conversation. This section has been a major component of Samsung’s One UI design philosophy Since the first iterationThis is how you feel at home in the new UI of Google Messages among other Samsung apps.

Tushar tells us that this new UI will appear with version 7.9.051 (Pine_RC00.phone_samsung_dynamic) of the Google Messages app. However, a quick glance via Reddit shows just that Lots of other users around the world You will see the new user interface in different versions of the app. This indicates that the new user interface is triggered by a server-side update.

We don’t know if this new UI will remain exclusive to the Galaxy S21 series, but we have only discovered it in Samsung’s latest releases at the moment. It is possible that other Samsung Galaxy devices that start with the pre-installed messaging app will receive this new UI. Samsung is expected to release one Galaxy S21 FE The messages could come later in the year in some parts of the world.