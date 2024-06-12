Google is testing an AI anti-theft feature for mobile phones in Brazil

Google Alphabet announced on Tuesday that Brazil will be the first country to test an anti-theft feature for Android phones. This feature uses artificial intelligence (AI) to detect when the phone has been stolen and locks the device’s screen.

There will be three types of bans in the first phase of testing. In one of them, Google will use the artificial intelligence it developed to detect signals of “common movements associated with theft” and lock the screen.

The second feature allows the user to lock the device’s screen remotely by entering the phone number and completing the security challenge from another device. In the latter mode, the screen will automatically lock if the device is not connected to the Internet for a long time.

The features will be available to Brazilian users of Android phones version 10 or later starting in July, according to the company. It will gradually become available to users from other countries this year, according to Google.

Phone theft is a growing problem in Brazil. The number of stolen mobile phones in Latin America’s largest economy rose 16.6% in 2022 from the previous year to nearly 1 million, according to data from Brazil’s Public Security Yearbook for 2023.

The Brazilian government launched an app called Celular Seguro in December that allows users to report a stolen phone and block access to it from another device owned by a trusted person.

As of last month, about two million people across the country had registered using the app, while 50,000 phones had been blocked, according to the Ministry of Justice. (Reporting by Patricia Villas Boas in Sao Paulo; Writing by Luana Maria Benedetto; Editing by Rod Nickel)