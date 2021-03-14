Google is experimenting with tracking incognito browsing

Google now has no choice but to deal with a file Incognito-tracking suit. To love Bloomberg ReportsRichter Lucy Koh Decline Google’s request to dismiss the class action. Koh noted that Google “did not notify” users that data was still being collected while the anonymous privacy mode was active, and gave the plaintiffs a reasonable basis to proceed with their case.

The main participants in the lawsuit accused Google of misleading users by telling them that their information was private even while monitoring their habits. The search giant argued that users agreed to its privacy policy and thus knew that Google was collecting data. It has reportedly been warned that Incognito mode means “not” invisible “and that websites can still see the activity.

We asked Google for comment.

It is unclear whether or not the suit will succeed, let alone major changes or damages. Successful group actions often result in groups that represent a Part of the damage To clients. The limitations of Incognito mode are well known among enthusiasts – they actually consist of keeping websites out of their local search history and cookies, rather than blocking all the traffic they are likely to identify.

However, it is not clear if the general public is aware of true incognito behavior. The lawsuit might force Google to tell users more explicitly what they collect and what they don’t collect. A complaint is also a criticism of companies providing important information Usage Instructions. Few people read these agreements from start to finish, and this can lead to issues when it comes to privacy.