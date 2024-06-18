Google Chrome for Android: new built-in reading function

Google has added a useful feature to its Chrome browser for Android. With the latest update, Chrome has become a reader, which is a big relief, especially for people with visual impairments or those who get tired quickly when reading long texts.

According to a report by technology portal 9to5Google, the “Listen to this page” function will be introduced in version 125 of the Google Chrome browser for Android. This feature allows users to have text from websites read aloud to them. The new functionality will be rolled out gradually to all Chrome users on Android, according to Computer Bild.

Once a webpage loads, you’ll find the “Listen to this page” option in the three-dot menu in Chrome for Android, between the “Translate” and “Add to Home Screen” options. Clicking on it starts the reading function and a small player appears at the bottom of the page. According to the Computer Build website, this demonstrates progress in speech output and provides buttons to pause or close in addition to the name of the page being read.

Tapping the mini player opens additional control options. Users can fast forward or rewind by ten seconds, adjust the reading speed and choose from different sounds. For English audio output, different accents (American, British, Indian, and Australian) as well as different voice colors are available, according to Computer Bild.

The mini player remains visible even when you switch between tabs or lock the device as long as Chrome is running in the foreground. However, playback stops once you close the browser. According to the “Computer Bild” website, another practical function is the “Highlight text & auto-scroll” option, which can be activated in the full menu and facilitate reading. See also Ryzen 7040HS with Radeon 780M in gaming on Linux

“Prone to fits of apathy. Zombie ninja. Entrepreneur. Organizer. Evil travel aficionado. Coffee practitioner. Beer lover.”