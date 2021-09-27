Golf: Team Europe got off to a historically poor start

1/10 Jordan Spieth charms golf lovers.

2/10 On the 17th hole he showed a great shot.















10/10 The Americans have shown a historic performance. It’s been 46 years since this big progress was a reality after the first day of competition.

Jordan Spieth (28) faces a daunting task in the 17th hole. The situation seems hopeless when standing on a very steep bridge, a few meters from the water and surrounded by tall grass. The American braves all adversity and maneuvers the golf ball close to the hole in one crazy stroke. In doing so, he loses his balance and spins the entire slope. Shortly before threatening to dive into the water, the man could score his 15th gymnastics victories.

This scene indicates US dominance on the first day of the Ryder Cup. The most important team competition in golf lasts for three days and this year it takes place in Wisconsin, USA. The locals are using the house feature even now.

McIlroy not nominated for Saturday

The 43rd edition acquires historical proportions on the first day. The Americans are leading 6-2. This is the biggest advantage after the first day of competition in 46 years. US Captain Steve Stryker (54) sums up: “This is a great start. But my message to the boys is: Tomorrow is a new day.”

On the European side, former world number one Rory McIlroy (32) has suffered two major defeats and will not be nominated on Saturday. Europe captain Padraig Harrington (50) is already resorting to perseverance: “This is not a good start, but there is still a lot to gain. There are still 20 points to give.”