Golf – Kaymer at the 121st US Open with a chance for the best score – sport

Kaymer in the 121st US Open with a chance of achieving the best result

La Jolla (DPA) – After another solid performance, German golf superstar Martin Kaymer has the chance of a real high score at the 121st US Open.

The 36-year-old from Mittmann played the 69th at Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla and thus has been twice below par. In the overall standings, Kaymer climbed 20 places to joint 21 ahead of Sunday’s final round.

The two-time main winner, who won the 2014 US Open, is six strokes behind. American Russell Henley now shares the lead in the event, awarded US$12.5 million, with Mackenzie Hughes of Canada and Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa, each with 208 strokes after three rounds. England’s Richard Bland, who remained in the lead after two days, slipped after a round of 77 matches and shares 21st place with Kaymer.

Among the stars, particularly Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and defending champion Bryson DeChambeau of the United States with two strokes each, Spaniard John Ram with three strokes behind him still has every chance of victory near San Diego. World number one, Dustin Johnson of the United States, is only four strokes behind in ninth.

