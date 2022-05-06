Gold-plated Nintendo Wii at Golden Auctions

It was originally intended for the Queen, but now a gold-plated Nintendo Wii is being auctioned off at Goldin Auctions.
The basics in brief
- Collectors can part with a gold-plated Nintendo Wii at Goldin Auctions.
- The Royal Wii was originally designed as a gift for the Queen.
There’s a very special item in the Goldin auctions: the gold-plated Nintendo Wii. In fact, this was supposed to be for the Queen’s sitting room – it was specifically made by THQ for this. However, due to strict security regulations, the gift did not reach home the Royal family.
Now there is “The Royal Wii” in 24 karat gold up for auction. collector bought 2012 modelAfter the bankruptcy of THQ. He originally wanted the device for $300,000dollar Sell on eBay. However, his plan failed – the amount was too high for individuals, as “Computer Games” reported.
This is how it happened that console Featured in the lineup at Goldin Auctions. Potential buyers have already submitted their bids, but it is currently $2,200 USDdollar.
