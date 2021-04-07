Goku and Class aren’t winning airtime this time – dpa

BErlin (dpa) – Following the action’s thrill, Goku Wintereschidt and Klas Hoffer Umlauw have now had less luck fighting over the air. On ProSieben’s “Joko & Klaas against ProSieben” the two were defeated.

Due to a pile of collapsed plastic boxes, Winterscheidt (42) faltered over the outlines of a limited court, leading to an early finish. Now he has to run ProSieben “Red” with Heufer-Umlauf (37).

Previously, at the instigation of Winterscheidt and Heufer-Umlauf, ProSieben released seven hours of broadcasting to draw attention to the welfare crisis in Germany with a documentary film without commercial breaks. Under the slogan # Not Of Course, Nurse Meike Ista’s transformation was shown at the Bone Marrow Transplant Center at the Munster University Clinic in real time with the help of a body camera. The response was unanimously positive. Reactions came from the federal government. Getting airtime is the goal of “Joko & Klaas vs ProSieben”.

