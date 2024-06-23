GOG offers an action RPG worth 30 euros

Opinion poll Take our 2024 Service Satisfaction Survey: Your experiences are in demand!

Share here

Shadows: Awakening was developed by Games Farm and published by Kalypso Media in August 2018. It is an isometric action RPG in which players take on the role of a Devourer – a demon who can devour the souls of deceased heroes. The game begins when the Penta Nera, a group of powerful sorcerers, has been killed. But their souls are not destroyed, but rather captured by the predator.

As a Devourer, players can switch between different spirits, with each spirit, also known as a “puppet”, representing its hero with individual abilities. This adds a tactical layer to the dynamic combat system. One of the main elements of the game is switching between the real world and the shadow world. The Devourer can move between these worlds to solve puzzles and discover hidden dangers.

Players explore heretical kingdoms, solve puzzles by switching between the real world and the shadow world, and battle demons, dead or magical creatures. The goal is to uncover the dark secrets behind the Penta Nera order and save the world from demonic forces. According to GOG, the play time is about 38 hours.

on steamwhere Shadows: Awakening has a mostly positive average rating (75 percent positive reviews out of nearly 1,500 reviews), the game typically costs €30. In Gog However, players have until June 24 at 3pm to secure the game for free. on Metacritic Shadows: Awakening has a metascore of 72 and a user score of 6.2. In addition to technical errors, players criticize, among other things, the sometimes slow narrative and very long walking distances.