Goat Simulator 3 will be released on November 17, 2022 for PC and consoles

Belgor is coming – and that goat is not eating away. Coffee Stain Publishing, Coffee Stain North and Koch Media have announced the official release date for Goat Simulator 3 and unveiled the Goat In A Box Edition.

This game is a direct sequel to Goat Simulator and ups the ante on physics-based chaos. Goat Simulator 3 will be available on November 17, 2022 for PC exclusively on the Epic Games Store, as well as for Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5. The physical version of Goat In A Box for all of the above platforms was also announced today and is available for pre-order now from retailers. Selected retail.

Goat Simulator 3 is located in front of the fixed door and offers a spacious sandy island with very diverse paths and paths that can be explored even in co-op mode. Goat Simulator 3 takes players to the beautiful island of San Agora, where many new puzzles must be solved. Of course, there are plenty of opportunities to wreak havoc again, because the goats certainly didn’t turn out to be a gardener here!

“We were advised not to continue milking the brand, but no one said anything about goats,” says Santiago Ferrero, Creative Director of Coffee Stain North. “That’s why we’re excited to announce the release date for Goat Simulator 3! I wouldn’t say exactly that we are proud to introduce Pilgor’s Antics to players. , but we’ll definitely do it anyway. There’s no reason to leave the house at this time of year anyway – maybe play a new Goat Simulator.”

https://www.goatsimulator3.com/de/

https://www.goatsimulator3.com/de/